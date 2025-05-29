Engineer arrested for stabbing incident near Madrasa in Bengal

Kolkata, May 29 (IANS) Humayun Kabir, an engineer by profession, was arrested at Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district after he tried to stab some persons at a local Madrasa, informed Dinesh Kumar, SP Bangaon, through a statement issued on Wednesday night.

He also said that the accused is a resident of Memari in the East Burdwan district of West Bengal.

According to the statement issued by Kumar, after his arrest late Wednesday evening, a group of people reached the local Bongaon Police Station and tried to snatch the accused from the police.

Kumar has specifically said that the accused is mentally unstable and there is no communal angle behind the incident.

“An incident took place in the Bongaon Police Station area this evening when a mentally unstable person stabbed four persons in a fit of rage. Police promptly reached the spot and arrested the accused person. Subsequently, a group of agitated mob reached the police station and attempted to snatch the arrested person from police custody and also attempted to vandalise the reception desk. Police dispersed the mob forthwith and arrested 10 persons. Raids are on to apprehend others who were involved in the attempted violence at the police station,” the statement issued by Kumar read.

He also informed that four persons who were stabbed by the accused are presently undergoing treatment.

“The situation is under control. There is no communal angle whatsoever to the incident. Request all not to heed any kind of rumours. Rumour-mongers, as always, will be sternly dealt with as per law,” Kumar said in the statement.

The investigation has started on why the accused came to Bangaon from Memari and stabbed four persons at a local Madrasa there.

