Emraan Hashmi expresses gratitude to BSF for their support to ‘Ground Zero’

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Ground Zero’, has expressed his gratitude to the BSF jawans for their relentless support to the film. He also shared that the film tells the story which is set in the world of BSF jawans.

The premiere of the film was held in Srinagar recently, where the actor along with the producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani addressed the attendees of the premiere.

Addressing the BSF officers, Emraan said, “All the officers and soldiers here have loved this film a lot. The credibility of this film and the scale of this film is your contribution. The support system provided by the officers and soldiers of BSF has played a crucial role in the making of this film. Without them, this film wouldn’t have been made”.

Farhan , on his part, said, “I would like you to watch this film as soon as possible. Before the audience, I would like you to watch this film. This film is about your world. This film is about a symbolic and landmark mission. Our brave BSF officers did this”.

‘Ground Zero’ became the first Bollywood film in 38 years to premiere in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The special screening took place on Friday evening at the Inox theatre.

Earlier, Emraan had shared with IANS that the film accurately represents the dedication and valour of BSF personnel, with their real-life experiences and contributions forming the core of the narrative.

He shared his deep appreciation for the Border Security Force (BSF) and emphasized how the film pays homage to their bravery and sacrifices. He also assured that ‘Ground Zero’ truly does justice to the BSF, making them the heart of the story.

