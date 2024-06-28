Emraan Hashmi exhibits exemplary resilience in trailer of new 'Showtime' episodes

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) The trailer for the remaining episodes of the streaming show 'Showtime' was unveiled on Friday. It showcases the resilience and the spectacular comeback of Raghu Khanna, played by Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi.

Talking about the new episodes, Emraan Hashmi said: “Just like any other place, the industry also has its ups and downs, but once you understand its true dynamics, you are here to stay. Raghu Khanna is a version of Karan Johar and his passion and drive to do his best at any challenge he takes upon, always reminds me of Karan. Sometimes I wonder, if there were producers like Raghu Khanna within the industry, what would be its fate? In my career of so many years, I have never come across a producer like Raghu, who can rise from the toxicity of Bollywood".

He further mentioned that the current crop of producers is working on the whims and fancies of actors but his character of Raghu is exactly the opposite

"From losing the biggest studios of all time 'Viktory Studios', to an outsider to have a rough time with the love of his life, Yasmin (Mouni Roy), Raghu has faced a lot, but does that mean it's the end of the story? Will he rise above the ashes and chase what is his?" he added.

Mouni Roy added: “Yasmin’s fate is a strong mirror to what happens to many actresses in the business who take a stand for themselves, despite being trolled by the fans and the industry. While this trolling didn’t define who we are, as actors we live for the love of our audiences and that’s the reason why this negative energy leaves an impact on us. In the series, Yasmin constantly fights an inner battle and tries to come back stronger. You'll also witness a new dynamic between Yasmin and Raghu Khanna. I loved bringing Yasmin to life on screen, and I hope audiences enjoy all episodes of Showtime.”

The new episodes of the series will drop on July 12 on Disney+ Hotstar.

