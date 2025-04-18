Emraan Hashmi arrives in Srinagar to mark a landmark day for Indian cinema

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film "Ground Zero" is set to make history as it becomes the first film in 38 years to host a red-carpet premiere in Srinagar.

As the team touches down in the Valley for this monumental event, it marks more than just a cinematic milestone—it is a symbolic homecoming for Bollywood to a region that has been absent from such celebrations for decades. Both Emraan and director Tejas Deoskar took to social media to share moments of their arrival. Sharing photos, the 'Murder' actor wrote on his Instagram handle, “#Groundzero touchdown .. landmark day : first Red carpet movie screening after 38 years in #srinagar, this is a special movie screening to honour BSF soldiers and their officers.”

Tejas also posted a photo of them on his Instagram stories and captioned it, "Life has come full circle. We are in Srinagar for the red carpet premiere of Ground Zero."

This exclusive screening is dedicated to the Border Security Force, with soldiers and officers attending as esteemed guests of honor. The event serves as a tribute to their bravery and sacrifice—core themes at the heart of the film.

In an exclusive conversation, the 'Tiger 3' actor had earlier shared that on the 18th, after nearly 38 years, there will be a special screening of Ground Zero for BSF soldiers and their officers. The screening is designed to honor the soldiers' dedication and service while also bringing a sense of normalcy to the region. It aims to acknowledge the sacrifices made by the men and women who have long served in the area.

Emraan told IANS, “One more landmark thing we are doing — on the 18th, after almost 38 years, there will be a special screening to honour BSF soldiers and their officers. We will showcase the entire film Ground Zero to our soldiers. This, we believe, helps reinforce a sense of normalcy in the public eye. A lot of films have already been shot in Srinagar, but we now need to take that next step — to organize more screenings for our soldiers. We should also release our films in theatres for the local audience, so that the experience of cinema becomes a part of everyday life again.”

In "Ground Zero,” Emraan Hashmi portrays Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who spearheaded a two-year-long investigation. The film, based on the BSF’s most audacious operation in the past five decades, brings to life a true story of duty, sacrifice, and resilience, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir.

The action thriller, directed by Tejas Deoskar, is all set to hit cinemas on April 25, 2025.

