Elton John opens up his wardrobe to sell off unwanted clothes for charity

Los Angeles, June 28 (IANS) Legendary singer Elton John has talked about selling some unwanted clothes on an e-commerce site to raise money for his AIDS Foundation charity.

The rocker’s “Rocket Man Resale” has items up for grabs including a Saint Laurent leopard print knee-length coat, Gucci loafers emblazoned with the words 'S*** Me' and a blue Versace tracksuit.

He said in a statement: "Giving new life to the cherished items from my wardrobe has always been special to me. For decades I’ve donated my closet’s treasures to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

"This Pride Month, I’m excited to share my Atlanta treasure trove on eBay, hoping these items will inspire you to express your unique spirit and bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me.

"Whether you’re after high-end luxury or something more laid-back, there’s a perfect find for everyone. Even better, every dollar goes to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s work to end LGBTQ+ stigma."

As well as high-end designer gear, the star is also selling off less pricey items including concert T-shirts and baseball caps.

John and his husband David Furnish launched the sale with a live-streamed shopping event live, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

As well as his clothes and accessories, fans will be able to snap up pieces donated by his famous friends including fashion designers Donatella Versace and Betsey Johnson, singer Brandi Carlile, and TV hosts Robin Roberts and Andy Cohen.

