Elderly man killed over property dispute in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna, March 28 (IANS) A 70-year-old man was shot dead over an alleged property dispute in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Tuesday.

According to a police officer, Wakil Yadav was returning home at Kaluchak village under Gopalpur police station late of Monday night when the attackers intercepted him midway and shot at him thrice. Yadav suffered three gunshot injuries on his chest, head and stomach and died on the spot.

Upon killing him, the accused left the body at the victim's door.

Neeraj Kumar, the SHO of Gopalpur police station said: "As per the statement of the deceased's family, they suspect Jay Gopal Yadav could be responsible for the murder."

"There was a property dispute between Wakil Yadav and Jay Gopal Yadav in the village. The accused and his family members are absconding."

"We have constituted a team to nab Jay Gopal Yadav and his family. They are absconding soon after the murder. Hence, they could be responsible for the murder. Though, no eyewitness who saw the murder or placing of the body on the door of the deceased's house has come forward," said an officer of Gopalpur police station.

The family members are under immense fear following this brutal incident as the body was left on the door of the house.

