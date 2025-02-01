Ekta Kapoor’s reveals her dilemma about window

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Ektaa Kapoor keeps her InstaFam entertained with her intriguing social media posts. Adding to the list, the television and film producer took to the stories section of his Instagram and shared a video asking a very important question. Standing by the window, she asked, "Should we close the window for mosquitos or open it for fresh air?"

Additionally, Ektaa Kapoor is celebrating her mother Shobha Kapoor's birthday today on 1st February 2025. She took to her Instagram and shared a video, compiling some of her most precious family moments. In the caption, she called her mother the fulcrum of the family. Ektaa Kapoor also mentioned that Shobha Kapoor has always backed the family out of difficult times.

Ektaa Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Happie bday boss !!! The sun of our solar system, the finance minister of our budgets spends n financial allocations. The queen of our kingdom, the strategist who saves us always from going broke. As I always say it’s the mother who saves the family by her discreet savings. Love u a lot. Boss lady (sic)”.

Reacting to the post, actress Sonali Bendre wrote in the comment, "Happy birthday to Shobha aunty."

Additionally, television actress Achint Kaur commented, "Love always", along with three red heart emojis.

Ektaa Kapoor recently posted another interesting video on Instagram Stories. She dropped a video of herself inhaling hydrogen. For those who do not know, Hydrogen Inhalation Therapy (HIT) has emerged as an intelligent option to tackle oxidative stress and inflammation. In recent times, Mumbai has witnessed a spike in diseases arising out of the apocalyptic air quality.

During her tenure, Ektaa Kapoor has financed more than 130 Indian soap operas, including some blockbuster hits like "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’", "Pavitra Rishta", "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki", "Bade Acche Lagte Hain", and, "Naagin’, ‘Kundali Bhagya", to name just a few.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.