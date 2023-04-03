Egyptian President, Iraqi Parliament Speaker pledge to promote ties

Cairo, April 3 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met with visiting Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi in Cairo, where they discussed ways of further promoting bilateral relations, said the Egyptian presidency.

During the meeting, the Egyptian President highlighted "the distinguished Egyptian-Iraqi relations and Egypt's keenness to further promote cooperation between the two countries in all fields," said Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy in a statement on Sunday.

Sisi also hailed the current momentum of the relations between Egypt and Iraq, whether at the bilateral level or through the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Jordan, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, the Iraqi Parliament Speaker highlighted Baghdad's close bilateral relations with Cairo.

"He also praised Egypt's role in restoring stability in Iraq and contributions to consolidate security, stability and development in the region and strengthen Arab unity," said the statement.

