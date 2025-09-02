West Bengal School Holidays in September 2025

As the school year goes on in West Bengal, students and teachers will enjoy a series of well-earned holidays in September 2025. The month is filled with national and regional celebrations that are important across the state, so school holidays are declared. Below is a list of likely school holidays in West Bengal, following regional and national holiday trends.

List of School Holidays in West Bengal (September 2025)

September 5, 2025 (Friday): Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi) - It is a gazetted holiday in India, celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

September 17, 2025 (Wednesday): Vishwakarma Puja - It is an important regional festival celebrated in Eastern India, worshiping the divine architect, Lord Vishwakarma.

September 21, 2025 (Sunday): Mahalaya Amavasya - It is a very important day in the Bengali calendar, celebrating the onset of Durga Puja festivities and the culmination of Pitru Paksha.

September 29, 2025 (Monday): Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) - One of the most important days of the Puja, the biggest celebration in West Bengal.

September 30, 2025 (Tuesday): Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) - Another important day of the Puja, which is expected to be announced as a school holiday.

Important Festivals and Observances

Id-e-Milad: A common holiday in West Bengal, celebrating the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Vishwakarma Puja: An important regional festival in Eastern India, especially in West Bengal, where the Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped as the divine creator.

Durga Puja: The largest festival in West Bengal, observed for several days, with the main festivities beginning in September and continuing into October.

Mahalaya Amavasya: A very important day in the Bengali calendar, which denotes the onset of Durga Puja celebrations and closure of Pitru Paksha.

Note for Parents and Schools

It is important for parents and schools to double-check these dates with the official notifications of the local school administration or the West Bengal education department, as the holiday calendar could be revised.

