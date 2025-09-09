WBJEEB JELET 2025 Registration Begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, Apply by Sept 17

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has officially opened the application window for the Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2025. Candidates seeking admission to the 2nd year (3rd semester) of four-year B.Tech/ B.E./ Pharmacy programmes in universities, government colleges, and self-financing institutes across West Bengal can now apply online.

The last date to submit the JELET 2025 application form is September 17, 2025. Interested students must complete their registration on the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

JELET 2025 Important Dates

Online Application & Fee Payment: September 9 – 17, 2025

Correction Window & Revised Confirmation Page: September 19 – 20, 2025

Admit Card Download: October 10 – 18, 2025

JELET 2025 Exam Date: October 18, 2025 (11 AM – 1 PM)

JELET 2025 Exam Details

The WBJEEB JELET 2025 exam will be conducted on October 18, 2025, in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The admit card will provide details of the exam centre, guidelines, and instructions for candidates.

How to Apply for JELET 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete their registration:

Visit the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in

Select JELET 2025 under examinations.

Click on the registration link.

Fill in the application form with required details.

Upload scanned documents as per guidelines.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link: Apply for JELET 2025

Students are advised to apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.