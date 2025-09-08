WBCHSE HS Exam 2026: Class 12 Semester 3 Exams Begin Today, Sep 8, for 6.6 Lakh Students

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has started the Class 12 Semester 3 examinations from Monday, September 8, 2025. This year, around 6.6 lakh students are appearing for the exams across the state.

The first paper was the language exam, which included subjects like Bengali, English, Hindi, Nepali, Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, and Punjabi. The exams will continue till September 22, 2025. All tests will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 10.45 am.

Out of the total candidates, 56.03% are girls. Students had already experienced the semester exam format in Class 11, and the same method is being followed in their final year as well.

According to WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya, this is the first time in the council’s history that Class 12 students are being evaluated under the semester system. He explained that semesters one and three include multiple-choice questions to improve thinking and reasoning, while semesters two and four focus on short and long answer questions to strengthen writing skills.

The exams are being held at 2,016 centres across West Bengal, out of which 122 centres have been marked as “sensitive.” To ensure smooth conduct, the board has issued strict guidelines. Students are barred from carrying calculators, mobile phones, smartwatches, electronic gadgets, written notes, or even simple items like pouches and writing pads into the exam hall.

The semester 3 exams will conclude with papers in Biological Science, Political Science, and Costing and Taxation later this month.