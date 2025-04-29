WBCHSE Class 12 Result on May 7 2025: How to Check Result Online

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 on May 7. The students are able to verify their marks on the internet from 2 P.M. onwards on the respective websites, result.wb.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Result Declaration

Official results will be published at 12:30 P.M. through a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. Students will then be able to see their marksheets online by completing some easy steps.

How to Check WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2025

To view the results, students may do the following:

Go to the official website

Click on the result link

Put in your roll number

See and download your result

Print out a copy for reference.

Students' Tips While Verifying Results

Following are some tips for students to remember while verifying their results:

Ensure you keep your roll number in hand before verifying your results.

Verify your marks and grades twice to make sure there are no mistakes.

In case you don't like your results, you can seek re-evaluation or re-checking of your papers.

Retain a printout of your result for future use, as it might be needed for college or university admission.

In case you cannot download your result, contact the WBCHSE helpline or approach the nearest WBCHSE office for help.

Hard Copies of Pass Certificates and Mark Sheets

The mark sheets and pass certificates in hard copy form will be released to schools on 8 May 2025. Institution Heads and Teachers-in-charge may retrieve the documents from 55 centers based in West Bengal and distribute them among students on the same date.

By using these tips and instructions, students can enjoy an easy and hassle-free process while verifying their WBCHSE Higher Secondary 2025 results.

