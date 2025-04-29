TGCET Results 2025: TS Gurukulam Class 6 - 9 Results Released at tgcet.telangana.gov.in

The results of the TG Gurukulam Entrance Test (TGCET) for admissions into 6th to 9th grades have been announced, and the merit list is now available. Students can check their results on the official website:tgcet.telangana.gov.in.

In total, 5,638 students have been selected across the four grades:

6th Grade: 2,464 students

7th Grade: 1,046 students

8th Grade: 918 students

9th Grade: 1,210 students

These students have secured seats based on their performance in the entrance exam. The TS Gurukulam Schools offer quality education and hostel facilities to students from economically weaker sections, focusing on academic excellence and competitive exam preparation.

How to Check TG Gurukulam Results 2025?

Students who took the exam can check their results by following these steps:

Visit the official website: tgcet.telangana.gov.in

Click on the TGCET Gurukulam Merit List 2025 link available.

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Check your name in the list and download the PDF.

Keep it safe for the admission process.

The TGCET Gurukulam Exam is conducted for admission into various Gurukulam schools, including Telangana Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, and BC Welfare Residential Schools. These schools offer free quality education, along with hostel facilities, to students from SC, ST, BC, and General Welfare backgrounds.

This entrance test provides an opportunity for students from economically disadvantaged families to access a higher standard of education. The Gurukulam schools are known for their academic rigor and preparation for competitive exams, helping students excel academically and beyond.

The release of the TGCET merit list marks an important step for many students looking to further their education in Gurukulam schools. The admission process will now proceed, with selected students advised to keep the merit list handy for further steps.