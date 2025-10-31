WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage and Marksheet Link
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026. The results were declared during a press conference held at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091, at 12:30 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online from 2 PM onwards at the official website — result.wb.gov.in.
WB HS Semester 3 Exam 2026: Key Highlights
This year, a total of 6,60,260 students enrolled for the Uchha Madhyamik Semester 3 examinations, of which 6,45,832 students appeared. The exams were conducted for 66 subjects, featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and specially designed OMR sheets to ensure transparency and accuracy in evaluation.
WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Pass Percentage Details
According to WBCHSE data, the overall pass percentage for Semester 3 stands at 93.72%. The pass percentage among boys is 93.81%, while girls recorded 93.65%, reflecting an impressive performance across streams.
Stream-Wise Pass Percentage:
- Science: 98.80%
- Commerce: 94.19%
- Arts: 92.54%
How to Download WB HS Semester 3 Marksheet 2026
Students can download their digital mark sheets from 2 PM by following the steps below:
- Visit the official website — result.wb.gov.in
- Click on the “HS Semester 3 Result 2026” link
- Enter your roll number and registration number
- The HS Semester 3 result will appear on the screen
- Download and save the marksheet for future reference
Students are advised to take a printout of the provisional marksheet and verify all details carefully. The original mark sheets will be distributed later through their respective schools.