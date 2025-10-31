WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage and Marksheet Link

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026. The results were declared during a press conference held at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091, at 12:30 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online from 2 PM onwards at the official website — result.wb.gov.in.

WB HS Semester 3 Exam 2026: Key Highlights

This year, a total of 6,60,260 students enrolled for the Uchha Madhyamik Semester 3 examinations, of which 6,45,832 students appeared. The exams were conducted for 66 subjects, featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and specially designed OMR sheets to ensure transparency and accuracy in evaluation.

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Pass Percentage Details

According to WBCHSE data, the overall pass percentage for Semester 3 stands at 93.72%. The pass percentage among boys is 93.81%, while girls recorded 93.65%, reflecting an impressive performance across streams.

Stream-Wise Pass Percentage:

Science: 98.80%

Commerce: 94.19%

Arts: 92.54%

How to Download WB HS Semester 3 Marksheet 2026

Students can download their digital mark sheets from 2 PM by following the steps below:

Visit the official website — result.wb.gov.in

Click on the “HS Semester 3 Result 2026” link

Enter your roll number and registration number

The HS Semester 3 result will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Students are advised to take a printout of the provisional marksheet and verify all details carefully. The original mark sheets will be distributed later through their respective schools.