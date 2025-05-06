Vikram University Under Fire: MA Exams in Ujjain Cancelled Over Missing Question Papers

Irregularities in Vikram University’s examination process have come to light once again, leaving students frustrated and disappointed. On Monday, May 5, students appearing for the MA Yoga and MA Philosophy second semester exams were turned away from the exam centre due to a glaring error — the unavailability of the correct question papers.

The exam, scheduled from 12 noon to 3 pm at the Suman Humanities Bhawan centre, saw around 35 students reporting on time and ready to take their tests. While answer sheets were distributed promptly, chaos erupted when officials discovered that the question papers for both subjects were missing. The situation forced examination controllers to cancel the exam on the spot and collect back the answer sheets.

Vice Chancellor Professor Arpan Bhardwaj confirmed the cancellation, citing irregularities in the question papers as the reason. “We detected errors in the question sets, and therefore, it was necessary to cancel the examination. A fresh date will be announced soon,” he said.

Exam coordinator Nalin Singh Panwar further elaborated that the issue came to light just 15 minutes before the start of the exam. “When the sealed envelopes were opened, it was found that the question papers were incorrect. Under these conditions, it was not possible to conduct the exam,” he said.

This is not an isolated incident. Just two days earlier, on May 3, students appearing for the MA fourth semester exam were given extra time after they received question papers only in English, which created confusion among those expecting bilingual or Hindi versions.

The string of mishaps has sparked growing discontent among students, who are now questioning the credibility and preparedness of the university's examination system. With repeated disruptions affecting their academic progress, students are demanding stricter accountability and immediate corrective measures.