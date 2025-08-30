Uttarakhand Police Recruitment: UKPSC SI Final Results 2025 Out – Direct Link Here
UKPSC Police SI Final Result 2025 Announced at psc.uk.gov.in – Check Cut-Off and Merit List
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has officially released the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Final Result 2025 on its website, psc.uk.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can now view the merit list, check cut-off marks, and download the selection PDF.
Recruitment Process Completed
With the release of the final list, the recruitment drive for Sub-Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Platoon Commander (PAC/IRB), and Fire Station Second Officer posts has concluded. The merit list has been drawn based on candidates’ performance across all stages — Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination.
The roll numbers of successful candidates are available in the official PDF.
Next Steps for Selected Candidates
Those who find their roll number in the list have been provisionally selected for appointment. Candidates must keep their original certificates, ID proofs, and other necessary documents ready for verification and joining formalities in the coming weeks.
How to Check UKPSC Police SI Final Result 2025
Visit the official website: psc.uk.gov.in
Go to the “Results” section on the homepage.
Click on the link for UKPSC Police Sub-Inspector Final Result 2025.
Enter your roll number and date of birth (if required).
Download the result PDF and save a copy for future reference.
👉 [Direct Link to UKPSC Police SI Final Result 2025 PDF]
Details Available in the Result PDF
Candidate’s Name & Roll Number
Category (General/OBC/SC/ST)
Marks obtained in the written exam
Cut-off marks by category
Qualifying status
Instructions for the next stage
Conclusion
The announcement of the UKPSC Police SI Final Result 2025 brings relief and excitement for aspirants awaiting their selection. With this, the long recruitment process comes to an end, paving the way for candidates to begin their official training and duties.