Uttar Pradesh Announces Summer Vacation for Schools: Check Dates Here!

The Uttar Pradesh government has released the summer vacation calendar for the 2025 academic year. According to the official notification, all government and the majority of private schools within the state will be closed from May 20 to June 15, 2025. Schools will reopen on June 30, 2025, after a short break for administrative preparations.

The summer vacation has been scheduled in mind of the severe heatwave conditions which are likely to prevail during these months. As the mercury touching 45°C in a number of districts on most days, the decision is purportedly designed to ensure the safety and well-being of students and teachers.

Schools have been instructed to finish examinations and promotion rituals prior to the holidays. Summer projects or reading assignments might be given by schools to students to keep them occupied during the holidays.

Parents are requested to exercise caution during the vacation season by keeping children indoors during the hottest part of the day and keeping them hydrated. On their part, schools can use this period for maintenance of buildings and training for teachers.

This break scheduled also gives a chance for students to rest and recharge before the new academic session starts, and for families to spend quality time together. With the schools reopening on June 30, schools are likely to start regular classes with fresh vigor and intensity.

The directive is applicable to all institutions governed by the state education board and is likely to be implemented uniformly throughout Uttar Pradesh.