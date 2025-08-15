Uttar Pradesh 3-Day School Holidays List: August 15, 16, 17, 2025

Students from most regions of Uttar Pradesh have a festive and patriotic treat awaiting them this August, as government schools will be closed for three continuous days, August 15 to August 17, 2025.

The holiday corresponds to Independence Day, Janmashtami, and a Sunday holiday, providing kids with a unique chance to spend the long weekend engaging in celebrations and customs.

Holiday Schedule

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day

August 16 (Saturday): Janmashtami

August 17 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday

August 15 – Independence Day

Each year on August 15, India commemorates its independence from British colonialism, a milestone gained in 1947. The day starts with the address of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort, flag hoisting, and the playing of the national anthem.

In schools, Independence Day is otherwise celebrated with patriotic music, cultural events, student performances, and freedom fighters' tribute. Although this year includes a long holiday, all schools are likely to conduct Independence Day programs in the morning before sending students home for the long break.

August 16 – Janmashtami

Falling the very next day after Gokulashtami, Janmashtami commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The devotees celebrate the day through bhajans (devotional songs), Ras Leela (theatrical performances depicting Krishna's life), and midnight prayers, observing the exact time of his birth.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, where Krishna's life history is deeply ingrained in local culture, celebrations here are particularly lively, attracting huge audiences and pilgrims. Schools also participate in activities such as Dahi Handi competitions and dress-up events where kids play dress-up as little Krishna and Radha.

August 17 – Sunday Weekly Holiday

The third holiday stretch day is on Sunday, the weekly holiday of most schools. This marks the end of the three-day break, with students resuming classes on Monday, August 18.

Effect on Schools and Families

The three-day break gives families an opportunity to:

Spend time together during the holidays.

Join both national and religious festivals.

Make a trip to hometowns or pilgrimage sites.

For students, it's also a chance to be a part of community celebrations, understand the history of India's struggle for freedom, and appreciate the cultural importance of Janmashtami.

A Time for Celebration and Reflection

While the holidays are a time of joy and revelry, they are also a reminder of the values these holidays represent—freedom, unity, devotion, and tradition. As Uttar Pradesh celebrates this holiday weekend, schools, communities, and families are about to take full advantage of the patriotic and spiritual climate.

