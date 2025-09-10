UPSSSC PET 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released: Steps to Download, Raise Objections by September 15

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now verify their responses and raise objections if required.

The PET 2025 was conducted on September 6 and 7 across various centres in Uttar Pradesh. Considered an important screening test, the PET serves as the first step for candidates aspiring to apply for Group C recruitment exams in the state.

Answer Key Available Online

The provisional answer key can be accessed on the official website upsssc.gov.in. Candidates will need their registration number, date of birth, and captcha code to log in and download the PDF.

Steps to Download the Answer Key:

Visit the official UPSSSC website.

Click on the “UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key” link.

Enter login details and captcha.

Download and save the answer key for reference.

Objections Accepted Till September 15

The commission has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. Objections can be submitted online until September 15, 2025. After evaluating these objections, UPSSSC will issue the final answer key, which will form the basis for result preparation.

Validity of PET Scores Extended

In a key update this year, UPSSSC has announced that PET scores will remain valid for three years, giving aspirants the flexibility to apply for multiple recruitment exams without retaking the test.

What’s Next?

Once the final answer key is published, scores will be calculated and results will be declared. Candidates who qualify can then proceed to apply for various Group C recruitment exams across UP government departments using their valid PET score.