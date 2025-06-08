UPSC Prelims 2025 Results Likely on June 14: Here’s How to Check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Exam (UPSC CSE Prelims) 2025 results around June 14, based on past result trends. This year’s exam was held on May 25, 2025, at various centers across the country.

Over 13 lakh candidates registered, and nearly 10 lakh appeared for the exam.

Once the results are out, candidates can check and download their results from the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

How to Check UPSC Prelims Result 2025

Follow these easy steps:

Visit the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in

Go to the “What’s New” or “Examinations” section

Click on the link titled "UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result"

A PDF will open or download – it contains roll numbers of qualified candidates

Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number

If your number is listed, congratulations! You’ve cleared the Prelims

About the One-Time Registration (OTR)

UPSC introduced a new One-Time Registration (OTR) system this year. All candidates had to register once on the UPSC portal before applying. This OTR can be used for future exams as well.

UPSC Prelims 2025: Exam Pattern

The exam had two objective papers –

General Studies Paper I

CSAT (Paper II)

Both papers carried multiple-choice questions for a total of 400 marks

Negative marking: 1/3rd of the marks are deducted for each wrong answer

No penalty for unanswered questions

What Are the Passing Criteria?

To qualify for the UPSC Mains:

You must score at least 33% in CSAT

You also need to meet the cut-off marks in General Studies Paper I (as decided by UPSC)

What’s Next After Results?

Candidates who qualify will need to fill the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) to move to the Mains exam stage. UPSC will release instructions and deadlines for DAF-I after the results are declared.