UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Results Out: 14,161 Candidates Qualify; Mains from August 22

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025. A total of 14,161 candidates have qualified to appear for the next stage — the mains exam — scheduled to begin on August 22.

The list of qualified candidates is available on the official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. The results for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) prelims have also been released along with the CSE prelims.

What’s Next?

Qualified candidates need to update their details between June 16 and 25. This includes information like any requirement for a scribe, large-font question papers, or corrections to name spelling with supporting documents like a gazette notification.

An exam fee of ₹200 applies during this stage, but it's waived for female, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates.

How to Check the Result:

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

Click on the link for the Civil Services Prelims 2025 result

A PDF with roll numbers of qualified candidates will open

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Exam Overview:

The preliminary exam was held on May 25, 2025, with General Studies (Paper 1) in the morning and CSAT (Paper 2) in the afternoon. This year, 979 vacancies will be filled through the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Candidates who clear the prelims will now prepare for the mains, which will be conducted over five days starting August 22.

Please note that cut-off marks, answer keys, and individual scores will be published only after the entire selection process ends in 2026.

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is conducted in three stages — Prelims, Mains, and Interview — and is considered one of India’s toughest exams. For many, today’s result is the first big step toward a career in administration, police, foreign service, or forest service.

Also important: the prelims follow a negative marking system, where one-third of the marks assigned to a question are deducted for every wrong answer.