UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Results Expected by Mid-June: D-Day for Civil Services Aspirants

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to announce the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 any time now. The exam was held on May 25 in two sessions, and results are usually declared about 15 days after the exam. So, candidates can expect the results around mid-June.

Once released, the result will be available in PDF format on the official website — upsc.gov.in. The file will include roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the prelims and qualified for the next round — the Mains exam.

Previous Cut-Offs for Reference:

In 2024, the General category cut-off was 87.98.

For OBC and EWS categories, the cut-offs were 87.28 and 85.92 respectively.

The highest cut-off in recent years was 92.51 (General) in 2020.

How to Check Your UPSC Prelims 2025 Result:

Visit upsc.gov.in

Go to the “What’s New” section

Click on the link that says “UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result”

A PDF will open with shortlisted roll numbers

Press Ctrl+F to find your roll number

Save the file for future use

What’s Next?

Candidates who qualify must fill the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I), which will be released shortly after the result. This form includes personal details, educational qualifications, and preferred services for the Mains exam.

New UPSC Exam Portal with Aadhaar Integration

UPSC has also launched a new registration portal that supports Aadhaar-based login. So far, over 92% of applicants have used Aadhaar for easier and faster verification.

Other UPSC Exams: Apply Now for CDS II & NDA/NA II

UPSC has opened applications for CDS II and NDA/NA II exams scheduled for September 14. Interested candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in by June 17.