UPSC CDS II 2025 Recruitment: Apply from May 28 - June 17

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II Examination 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official UPSC website.

Recruitment will be done for the following academies:

Indian Military Academy (IMA)

Indian Naval Academy (INA)

Air Force Academy (AFA)

Officers Training Academy (OTA)

Eligibility Criteria

IMA & OTA: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream.

Naval Academy: A bachelor’s degree in Engineering is required.

Air Force Academy: Candidates need a bachelor’s degree in any stream with Physics and Mathematics in 10+2.

Age Limit:

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 24 years

Age relaxation is available as per government rules.

Application Process

Applications must be submitted online only via the UPSC official website.

Application Fee:

Rs. 200 for General/OBC/EWS candidates

No fee for SC/ST/female candidates

Fill the form carefully and make the required fee payment to complete the process.

Important Dates

Start Date to Apply: 28th May 2025

Last Date to Apply: 17th June 2025

Exam Date: 14th September 2025

Candidates are advised to read the full notification on the UPSC website before applying. Make sure you meet all eligibility conditions and submit your application on time.