UPPCS PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released: How to Download and Exam Details

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the UPPCS PCS Prelims 2025 examination. Aspirants who have registered can now download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The preliminary examination is scheduled for October 12, 2025, across multiple centres in Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates must log in using their registration number, date of birth and gender to access the admit card. The hall ticket will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time and exam instructions. Candidates are advised to check these details carefully and contact the UPPSC helpdesk if they find any discrepancies.

The Uttar Pradesh PCS (Provincial Civil Services) examination is one of the most competitive state-level recruitment exams in India, opening doors to various administrative posts under the state government. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for this examination, making the admit card release a significant moment in the preparation timeline.

How to Download UPPCS PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the home page, look for the link that says Admit Card for PCS Prelims 2025.

Click on the link and you will be redirected to the login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and gender.

Enter the verification code displayed on the screen.

Click on Submit to view your admit card.

Download the admit card and take a clear printout for future use.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the exam centre. Without these, entry to the examination hall will not be permitted. It is also recommended to reach the venue early to avoid last-minute rush and to carefully read the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.

With the admit cards now available, candidates should focus on their final revision and exam strategy. This is a crucial milestone in the journey to secure a position through the UPPCS PCS 2025 recruitment process.