Uniraj BSc Results 2025 Declared – Check Now at uniraj.ac.in

The University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has officially announced the B.Sc. Results 2025 for various undergraduate programs today, June 24. Students who appeared for these exams can now check their scores on the university’s official website — uniraj.ac.in.

Courses for Which Results Have Been Released

According to the latest update, Rajasthan University has published the results for the following B.Sc. examinations:

B.Sc. Part-II – 2025

B.Sc. Part-III – 2025

B.Sc. (Hons) Part-II – 2025

B.Sc. (Hons) Part-III – 2025

B.Sc. Additional – 2025

B.Sc. Home Science Part-II – 2025

B.Sc. Home Science Part-III – 2025

Students are advised to keep their Roll Number or Registration Number ready to access their scorecards. The results are available online only.

How to Check Rajasthan University B.Sc. Result 2025

Follow these simple steps to check and download your result:

Visit the official Rajasthan University result portal: uniraj.ac.in

Navigate to the “Student Corner” and click on “Results” from the dropdown menu

Select the relevant result link based on your course

Enter your Roll Number or Name as prompted

Click on the “Find Result” or “Submit” button

Your subject-wise marks and overall result will appear on the screen

To save it, click on “Print” or press Ctrl+P to download it as a PDF

Keep a hard copy for future reference

For direct access and updates, students should regularly visit the Uniraj result portal.

Stay tuned for more updates on Uniraj admissions, results, and counselling schedules.