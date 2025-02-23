UGC NET Results Dec 2024 Out: Download Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results for the UGC NET December 2024 session, conducted from January 3 to January 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in by entering their application number and date of birth.

How to Download UGC NET Result?

Follow these steps to access your result:

Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the UGC NET Scorecard link on the homepage

Enter your application number and date of birth

View and download your scorecard

Take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on the UGC NET Scorecard

The scorecard includes crucial details such as:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Category and subject code

Marks obtained in Paper I and Paper II

Total marks and percentage

Qualifying status

UGC NET DEC 2024: Key Statistics

Total candidates appeared: 6,49,490

Qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor: 5,158

Qualified for Assistant Professor and PhD Admission: 48,161

Qualified for PhD only: 1,14,445

UGC NET DEC 2024 Marking Scheme

To qualify for the UGC NET exam, candidates must secure the following minimum aggregate marks:

General & General-EWS categories: 40%

Reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC – Non-Creamy Layer, PwD, and Third Gender): 35%

The UGC NET exam consists of two papers:

Paper I evaluates teaching and research aptitude

Paper II assesses subject-specific knowledge

Each question carries two marks, and there is no negative marking.

Answer Key and Challenge Process

Before releasing the final results, NTA provided candidates with a provisional answer key and an objection window. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable fee per question. After reviewing the objections, NTA published the final answer key, based on which the results were prepared.

Exam Security Measures Taken by NTA

To ensure a fair examination process, NTA implemented several security measures:

A control room was set up at NTA premises with Virtual Observers monitoring live CCTV feeds.

Around 35,000 cameras were installed across all examination centers.

40,000 jammers were deployed in different shifts to block mobile networks and prevent unfair practices.

Upcoming UGC NET June 2025 Session

The next UGC NET session is scheduled for June 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates on the application process, syllabus, and exam dates.

UGC NET qualifies candidates for the roles of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The qualification certificate is valid for a lifetime for Assistant Professorship and three years for JRF.

For more details, visit the official NTA website. Stay updated with the latest news on CBSE, JEE, UPSC, and education-related announcements.