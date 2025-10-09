UGC NET December 2025 Registration Begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Dates, Fees, and How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the registration window for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates aspiring for eligibility as Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or admission to PhD programmes can now apply online through the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across India for 85 subjects.

UGC NET December 2025: Key Dates

Online application window: October 7 to November 7, 2025 (till 11:50 PM)

Last date for fee payment: November 7, 2025 (till 11:50 PM)

Application correction window: November 10 to November 12, 2025 (till 11:50 PM)

Details regarding exam city, admit card release, and the full exam schedule will be updated later on the NTA website.

UGC NET December 2025: Application Fee

General (Unreserved): ₹1,150

General-EWS / OBC-NCL: ₹600

SC / ST / PwD / Third Gender: ₹325

Applicants can pay the fee via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

How to Apply for UGC NET December 2025