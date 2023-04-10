UGC NET 2023 Results Likely Today, Check How-to Guide Inside

UGC NET Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2023 results today. The agency had conducted the UGC NET December 2022 from February 21, 2023 till March 16, 2023.

Over 8.34 lakh candidates had appeared for the test which was held in five phases across 186 cities. The provisional answer key was released on March 23 and the final answer key on April 6 this year.

The UGC NET December 2023 results are expected soon. The candidate who took the test can check their results on the official websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in. To check the scorecards, you need to keep your application number and date of birth details handy.

Step-by-step guide to check UGC NET December 2023 results:

Open the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Check for Download UGC NET December 2022 Result hyperlink on the site and click it

Input your login credentials and hit the Submit button

Check your scorecard and download it and take a print out for future reference

