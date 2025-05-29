The Kakatiya University has officially announced the TS EdCET 2025 hall ticket on the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates who have registered for the exam successfully can download the hall ticket by logging in with credentials such as their application number and date of birth.

How to Download TS EdCET 2025 Hall Ticket

For downloading the TS EdCET 2025 hall ticket, candidates can follow these easy steps:

Visit the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link that says "Download TS EdCET 2025 Hall Ticket."

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit the information to see your hall ticket

Download and take a printout for the exam day

Information on the Hall Ticket

The TS EdCET 2025 admit card contains important details like:

Candidate's name and roll number

Photograph and signature

Exam date and time

Exam center address

Reporting time and key instructions

Important Dates

Hall Ticket Release: May 26, 2025

Exam Date: 1st June 2025

Provisional Answer Key: 5th June 2025

Final Answer Key & Results: 21st June 2025

Exam Day Instructions

On the examination day, candidates are required to follow the following instructions:

Bring a printed copy of your hall ticket along with a valid government ID

Report at the exam center at least 30 minutes before the reporting time

Electronic items such as a mobile phone, a calculator, and a smartwatch are not allowed within the exam hall

Strictly follow all instructions noted on the hall ticket and follow any COVID-19 safety measures implemented

TS EdCET Application Form

For TS EdCET registrations in 2025, applicants need to complete the application form in online mode on the exam's official website. The TSEdCET 2025 exam fee of INR 650 also has to be remitted in online mode.

Exam Schedule

The TS EdCET 2025 exam will be conducted on June 1, 2025, in two shifts:

First shift: 10 AM to 12 PM

Second shift: 2 PM to 4 PM

Students are required to bring the TS EdCET hall ticket while appearing for exams, otherwise, they will not be allowed entry into the examination center.

Also read: AP LAWCET/PGLCET Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Hall Ticket Link to be Released Soon on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in - May 30, 2025