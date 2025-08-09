TS EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Result to Be Announced by August 10

The TS EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result is likely to be released on or before August 10, 2025. Candidates who participated in the third and final round of TG EAPCET counselling can check their allotment status on the official counselling portal — tgeapcet.nic.in. A direct result link will also be made available for easy access.

The final phase allotment list will include the names of candidates who have secured admission to higher education courses across Telangana. Those allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between August 11 and August 13, 2025. Students are required to carry all the necessary documents for verification and admission formalities.

According to the schedule, students can pay the tuition fee and complete self-reporting through the website from August 10 to August 12, 2025. Reporting to the allotted college is mandatory, especially in cases of branch or college changes.

How to Check TS EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Result

Visit the official TS EAMCET counselling website — tgeapcet.nic.in

Click on the “Final Phase Allotment Result” link

Enter the required details to view the college-wise allotment list

The allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result for future use

Students are advised to complete all steps within the given deadlines, as failing to report or pay the fee on time may result in seat cancellation.