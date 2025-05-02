TS DOST 2025 Notification Released: Apply from May 6 - May 25 at dost.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially released the notification for the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2025 admissions. This initiative facilitates online admissions into undergraduate degree courses across various state universities, including Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, JNTUH, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam.

Admission Process

The admission process is structured into three phases:

Phase 1: Registration from May 6 to May 25, 2025, with a fee of ₹200. Web options can be exercised between May 15 and May 27. Seat allotment will be announced on June 3, followed by online self-reporting from June 4 to June 10.

Phase 2: Registration from June 4 to June 13, 2025, with a fee of ₹400. Web options from June 4 to June 14. Seat allotment on June 18, with self-reporting from June 19 to June 24.

Phase 3: Registration from June 19 to June 25, 2025, with a fee of ₹400. Web options from June 19 to June 26. Seat allotment on June 29, with self-reporting from June 29 to July 3.

Course Offerings

DOST 2025 offers admissions into various undergraduate courses, including:

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Bachelor of Science (BSc)

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

Application Process

Candidates can apply online through the official DOST portal: https://dost.cgg.gov.in. The application process requires candidates to log in using their Intermediate examination hall-ticket number. The registration fee is ₹200 for Phase 1 and ₹400 for Phases 2 and 3.

Important Dates

Phase 1 Registration: May 6 to May 25, 2025

Phase 2 Registration: June 4 to June 13, 2025

Phase 3 Registration: June 19 to June 25, 2025

Classes Commence: July 8, 2025

For detailed information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official DOST website: https://dost.cgg.gov.in.

Note: The above information is based on the official notification released by TSCHE. Candidates are encouraged to refer to the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date details.