Top Scorers in Karnataka SSLC 2025: 22 Students Score Perfect 625 in KSEAB 10th Class Results 2025
Meet Toppers of KSEAB 10th Class Results 2025
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the SSLC (Class 10) results for 2025. Students can now check their results by visiting the official website karresults.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth.
Karnataka's Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, officially declared the results at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru.
Overall Pass Percentage
This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 62.34%, showing a significant improvement of 9% compared to last year’s 53%.
Top Scorers in Karnataka SSLC 2025
A total of 22 students scored a perfect 625 out of 625 marks, making them the top performers this year. Here's a breakdown of how many students scored top marks:
625 marks – 22 students
624 marks – 65 students
623 marks – 108 students
622 marks – 189 students
621 marks – 259 students
620 marks – 327 students
Students Who Scored 625/625
The following students achieved a perfect score in the Karnataka SSLC 2025 exams:
Akheelahmed Nadaf
C Bhavana
Dhanalaskhmi M
Dhanush S
Dhruthi J
Jahnavi S N
Madhusudhan Raju S
Mohammed Mastoor Adil
Moulya D Raj
Namana K
Namitha
Nandan H O
Nithya M Kulkarni
Ranjitha A C
Roopa Chanagouda Patil
Sahishnu N
Shagufta Anjum
Swasthi Kamath
Thanya R N
Utsav Patel
Yashwitha Reddy K B
Yuktha S
District-wise Pass Percentage
Some districts recorded exceptional performance. Here are the highlights:
Dakshina Kannada had the highest pass percentage at 91.12%
Udupi followed with 89.96%
Uttara Kannada recorded 83.19%
Other top-performing districts include Shivamogga (82.29%), Kodagu (82.21%), and Hassan (82.12%)
In contrast, some districts had lower pass rates:
Vijayapura – 49.58%
Kalaburagi – 42.43%, the lowest in the state
Urban vs Rural Results
Performance in urban and rural areas was quite similar this year:
Urban Areas: 2,24,900 out of 3,35,446 students passed (67.05%)
Rural Areas: 2,98,175 out of 4,55,444 students passed (65.47%)
Overall, the Karnataka SSLC 2025 results show a notable improvement in student performance, with an encouraging number of students achieving top marks across the state.