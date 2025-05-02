Top Scorers in Karnataka SSLC 2025: 22 Students Score Perfect 625 in KSEAB 10th Class Results 2025

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the SSLC (Class 10) results for 2025. Students can now check their results by visiting the official website karresults.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth.

Karnataka's Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, officially declared the results at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru.

Overall Pass Percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 62.34%, showing a significant improvement of 9% compared to last year’s 53%.

Top Scorers in Karnataka SSLC 2025

A total of 22 students scored a perfect 625 out of 625 marks, making them the top performers this year. Here's a breakdown of how many students scored top marks:

625 marks – 22 students

624 marks – 65 students

623 marks – 108 students

622 marks – 189 students

621 marks – 259 students

620 marks – 327 students

Students Who Scored 625/625

The following students achieved a perfect score in the Karnataka SSLC 2025 exams:

Akheelahmed Nadaf

C Bhavana

Dhanalaskhmi M

Dhanush S

Dhruthi J

Jahnavi S N

Madhusudhan Raju S

Mohammed Mastoor Adil

Moulya D Raj

Namana K

Namitha

Nandan H O

Nithya M Kulkarni

Ranjitha A C

Roopa Chanagouda Patil

Sahishnu N

Shagufta Anjum

Swasthi Kamath

Thanya R N

Utsav Patel

Yashwitha Reddy K B

Yuktha S

District-wise Pass Percentage

Some districts recorded exceptional performance. Here are the highlights:

Dakshina Kannada had the highest pass percentage at 91.12%

Udupi followed with 89.96%

Uttara Kannada recorded 83.19%

Other top-performing districts include Shivamogga (82.29%), Kodagu (82.21%), and Hassan (82.12%)

In contrast, some districts had lower pass rates:

Vijayapura – 49.58%

Kalaburagi – 42.43%, the lowest in the state

Urban vs Rural Results

Performance in urban and rural areas was quite similar this year:

Urban Areas: 2,24,900 out of 3,35,446 students passed (67.05%)

Rural Areas: 2,98,175 out of 4,55,444 students passed (65.47%)

Overall, the Karnataka SSLC 2025 results show a notable improvement in student performance, with an encouraging number of students achieving top marks across the state.