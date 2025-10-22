TNUSRB Releases Police Constable Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Here’s How to Download

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the hall ticket for the Police Constable recruitment examination. Candidates who have submitted their applications can now download the admit card from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The exam is scheduled for November 9, 2025, to fill 3,644 posts across Tamil Nadu.

How to Download the TNUSRB Hall Ticket

Applicants can access their hall ticket by logging in with their registration number and date of birth or password. Candidates should carefully verify all details before printing the admit card.

Details on the Hall Ticket

The TNUSRB hall ticket contains crucial information including:

Visit the official website: tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Candidate’s name and roll number

Photograph and signature

Category and date of birth

Exam date, time, and venue

Centre code and instructions for exam day

Candidates must contact the TNUSRB helpline immediately in case of any discrepancies.

Important Instructions for Exam Day

Carry the printed hall ticket along with a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving Licence.

Bring a recent passport-size photograph for verification.

Print the hall ticket on A4-size white paper, preferably in colour, to ensure clarity of details and photograph.

Keep a digital copy of the admit card as a backup.

Read all exam day instructions carefully. Items like mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, bags, and notebooks are prohibited inside the exam hall.

Arrive well before the reporting time to complete verification smoothly.

The TNUSRB recruitment drive covers vacancies for Grade II Police Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen across the state. The board has urged candidates to follow all exam-day guidelines and maintain discipline during the test.