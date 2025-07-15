TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 645 Vacancies: Apply by August 13

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the official notification for Group 2 and Group 2A Recruitment 2025, inviting applications for a total of 645 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online at tnpsc.gov.in from July 15, 2025. The last date to submit applications is August 13, 2025.

Key Changes in Syllabus and Exam Pattern

This year’s recruitment comes with notable changes. TNPSC has revised the exam syllabus and pattern, introducing General English as a new subject in the Preliminary Examination. There are also updates in the structure of the Main Exam, especially for candidates applying for Interview posts under Group 2.

Vacancy Details

The 645 vacancies are divided as follows:

Group 2 (Interview Posts) – 50 vacancies

Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts) – 595 vacancies

A detailed post-wise vacancy list is available in the official notification PDF on the website.

Selection Process

The selection procedure differs for the two categories:

Group 2 (Interview Posts) – 50 Vacancies

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)

Main Written Examination (Descriptive Type)

Interview/Personality Test

Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts) – 595 Vacancies

Single Written Examination (Objective Type)

Candidates must qualify at each stage to move forward in the selection process.

Important Dates for TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025

The official notification for TNPSC Group 2 was released on July 15, 2025, and the online application process also began on the same day. Candidates have time until August 13, 2025 (11:59 PM) to submit their applications. For those who wish to make corrections in their submitted forms, the application correction window will be open from August 18 to August 20, 2025. The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2025, and the admit cards will be released 7 to 10 days before the exam date.

Notification Release: July 15, 2025

Online Application Starts: July 15, 2025

Last Date to Apply: August 13, 2025 (11:59 PM)

Application Correction Window: August 18–20, 2025

Preliminary Exam Date: September 28, 2025

Admit Card Release: 7–10 days before the exam

How to Apply for TNPSC Group 2 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to complete the application process:

Visit the Official Website: www.tnpsc.gov.in

Register/Login: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) if you're a new user

Fill the Application Form: Enter your personal, educational, and contact details

Upload Documents: Scan and upload your photograph, signature, and relevant certificates

Pay the Application Fee: Use any of the available online payment modes

Submit and Download: Double-check your details and download the confirmation page for future reference

TNPSC Group 2 2025: Exam Pattern

Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) – Common for Both Groups

General Studies: 175 questions

General English / General Tamil: 25 questions

Total Marks: 300

Duration: 3 hours

Main Exam (Descriptive Type) – Only for Group 2 (Interview Posts)

Paper I: General Studies (Degree Level)

Paper II: Aptitude & Mental Ability

Interview/Personality Test: 100 marks