TN SSLC Result 2025 to Be Declared Tomorrow, May 16: Check Class 10 Scores Online

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is all set to declare the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2025 on May 16, with the announcement expected before noon. Nearly 9 lakh students who took the exam this year are eagerly awaiting their results.

The results will be accessible online, and students can download their provisional digital marksheet immediately. The original certificates will be distributed by respective schools in the coming days.

TN SSLC 2025: Exam Overview

Theory Exams: March 28 to April 15

Practicals: February 22 to 28

Evaluation: Completed ahead of schedule

Total Students: Approx 9 lakh

Where to Check TN SSLC Result 2025

Students can check their results on any of the following official websites:

Steps to Download TN Class 10 Result 2025