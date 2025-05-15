TN SSLC Result 2025 to Be Declared Tomorrow, May 16: Check Class 10 Scores Online
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is all set to declare the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2025 on May 16, with the announcement expected before noon. Nearly 9 lakh students who took the exam this year are eagerly awaiting their results.
The results will be accessible online, and students can download their provisional digital marksheet immediately. The original certificates will be distributed by respective schools in the coming days.
TN SSLC 2025: Exam Overview
- Theory Exams: March 28 to April 15
- Practicals: February 22 to 28
- Evaluation: Completed ahead of schedule
- Total Students: Approx 9 lakh
Where to Check TN SSLC Result 2025
Students can check their results on any of the following official websites:
Steps to Download TN Class 10 Result 2025
- Visit tnresults.nic.in
- Click on “SSLC Examination Results 2025”
- Enter your roll number and date of birth
- Click Submit
- Your subject-wise marks and qualifying status will appear on screen
- Download and print the marksheet for reference
- The online marksheet is provisional. Students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools later.