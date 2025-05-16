TN HSE Class 11 Results to be declared today at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the Class 11 result of the year 2024-25. The result was released at 2 pm on May 16, 2025, and now can be checked on the official websites dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

How to Check TN Class 11 Results 2025

Students can download and check their mark sheet by following these easy steps:

Go to the official website dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

or Click on "HSE +1 March 2025 Results"

Enter your registration number and date of birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY

Click 'Submit'

Download your provisional mark sheet

DigiLocker Facility

Besides the government websites, students can also view their digital mark sheets through the DigiLocker platform based on their Aadhaar-linked credentials.

More than 8 Lakh Students Appeared for Exams

The Class 11 examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 27, 2025, and close to 8 lakh students wrote the exams. The students are now able to verify their results and download marksheets from the official websites.

Conclusion

The results of the Tamil Nadu Class 11 2025 have been announced, and the students can view their results online. With the release of the results, students can now make their academic future accordingly.

