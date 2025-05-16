Tamil Nadu SSLC Results today, Direct link!

The wait is finally over for almost 9 lakh students in Tamil Nadu who have taken the SSLC (Class 10) exams this year. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the SSLC Result 2025 today, May 16, with the results likely to be announced before noon.

Exam Details: A Recap

The SSLC examination was held between March 28 and April 15 for theory papers, whereas practical examination was held between February 22 and 28. The examination process was finished earlier than expected, making it possible to release the results in time.

How to Check TN SSLC Result 2025

Students can access their results online on any of the following official web portals:

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

To download the temporary digital mark sheet, candidates have to simply go through these steps:

Go to tnresults.nic.in

Click on "SSLC Examination Results 2025"

Enter roll number and date of birth

Click Submit

Your subject-wise marks and passing status will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the mark sheet for reference

Important Note: Provisional Marksheet

The marksheet released online is provisional, and students will need to take their original mark sheets from their respective schools in the next few days. This is an important step since original certificate will be needed for future studies.

Stay Prepared

Students are also requested to keep roll numbers and date of birth handy while verifying their results. It's also advisable to download and save a digital mark sheet for future use.

With the results to be announced today, May 16, students can now look forward to the announcement and access their results online. Good luck to all the students!

