UP TGT Admit Card 2025: Release Date, Download Link, and Exam Details

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) will soon publish the UP TGT admit card 2025. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) can download their admit cards from the official portal, upsessb.pariksha.nic.in, once the link is made available.

UP TGT Exam Details

The UP TGT exam will be conducted on July 21 and 22, 2025, in offline mode. Candidates must check the official website regularly for information regarding the release of the admit card as well as the schedule of the exam.

Process to Download the UP TGT Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download the UP TGT admit card 2025 by following these steps:

Go to the official website: upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

Click on the link for UP TGT admit card

Provide the necessary login credentials

Download the admit card

Print the admit card for future use

Important Instructions

Applicants should bring the UP TGT admit card and photo ID proof to the exam venue on the day of the exam. No hard copy of the admit card will be sent to the candidates by the UPSESSB.

Exam Postponement Update

Until now, there has been no official notification on the postponement of the UP TGT exam. It is recommended that the candidates keep preparing for the exam and be ready to sit for the exam as scheduled.

Tips to Prepare

This period can be used by the candidates to practice and revise the syllabus and acquaint themselves with the pattern and format of the exam. One needs to stay calm and focused to score well in the exam.

Conclusion

The candidates are waiting eagerly for the release of the UP TGT admit card 2025. As soon as the admit card is released, the candidates can download it from the official website and make all the necessary arrangements for the exam. We wish good luck to all the candidates for their exams.

