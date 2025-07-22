TG TET Results 2025 Declared: Check Scorecard Now @tgtet.aptonline.in
The Government of Telangana Department of School Education has released the TG TET Results 2025. The results can be obtained from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in, by providing the hall ticket number and date of birth. The final answer key for the TG TET will also be published along with the results.
How to Check TG TET Results 2025
The Government of Telangana, Department of School Education, has released the TG TET Results 2025, which are available at the official portal, tgtet.aptonline.in. The contestants who wrote the exam may view their results by using the following easy steps
- Go to tgtet.aptonline.in
- Click on the 'Result' link
- Provide your hall ticket number and birth date
- Submit to see your result
- Download your scorecard for future use
TG TET Result 2025: Key Details
- Exam Date: June 18 to 30, 2025
- Result Date: July 22, 2025
- Official Website: tgtet.aptonline.in
- Qualifying Marks: 60% for General, 50% for BC, and 40% for SC/ST/PwD categories
How to read TG TET Scorecard
The TG TET scorecard has important information like
- Candidate's Name: Your full name as registered at the time
- Roll Number: Your special roll number allotted for the exam
- Exam Qualifying Status: Whether you passed or not
- Marks Obtained: Your overall marks and subject-wise marks
- Category: Your reserved category, if any
- Rank Overall: Your overall rank among all candidates
Minimum Qualifying Marks
To be eligible for the TG TET exam, candidates must obtain the minimum qualifying marks according to their category:
- General: 60% (90 out of 150)
- BC: 50% (75 out of 150)
- SC/ST/Differently Abled: 40% (60 out of 150)
What's Next?
Passing the TG TET exam is not a guarantee of securing a teacher's job. Instead, passed candidates must apply for teaching jobs in different schools in Telangana, fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the concerned post.
