TG TET 2025 Results Declared: Here's How You Can Check Your Score

In a huge relief to over 1.35 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, the Telangana TET 2025 results have been officially declared. Out of 1,35,802 candidates who appeared for the test, 42,384 members have cleared the test. This accounts for a total of 31.21% of test-takers getting passed with flying colors.

These 42,384 candidates will now be eligible to apply for various teaching positions in both public and private schools across Telangana. Here’s how you can check you TG TET 2025 Results:

Go to TG TET 2025 Official website: https://tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/

Click on the “Results” option available on the homepage.

Enter your journal number, Date of Birth, and other required details.

Click the “Submit” button. Your result will be shown.

Take the printout of the result for future reference.

DSC Notification 2025 Likely Dates:

The Telangana DSC notification is expected to be released in February 2025. 6,000 teacher posts are expected to be filled across the state and the exam will most likely be taking place in the month of April. There is also a huge chance for the notification to be delayed. In all likelihood, candidates can expect an update by April this year.