TG POLYCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result, Direct link here!

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, will be available today, with the provisional seat allotment results for Phase 1 of the TG POLYCET 2025 counseling process. Candidates can now check their seat allotment status on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

Key Dates to Remember

Provisional seat allotment: July 4, 2025

Payment of fees and self-reporting: July 4 to 6, 2025

Final phase counseling registration: July 9 to 10, 2025

How to Check TG POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025?

To download the seat allotment letter, follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to tgpolycet.nic.in , the official website of TG POLYCET.

, the official website of TG POLYCET. Candidate Login: Enter your ROC form number, TG POLYCET hall ticket number, password, and date of birth in the candidate login section.

Download Seat Allotment Letter: Once logged in, download your TG POLYCET 2025 provisional allotment order.

Pay Fees: Pay the prescribed fee mentioned in the allotment order online via debit card, credit card, or net banking within the given deadline.

Self-Reporting: Confirm the provisionally assigned seat and receive the admission number by self-reporting using the online system during login.

What After TG POLYCET Seat Allotment?

After downloading the seat allotment letter, candidates must:

Pay Seat Acceptance Fee: Pay the seat acceptance fee via bank challan.

Download Seat Allocation Letter: Download and print the TG POLYCET seat allocation letter, which contains information on the designated institute.

Reporting to Institute: Bring the required paperwork, such as the seat allocation letter and bank challan, to the designated institution.

Admission Formalities: Complete the admissions formalities at the designated institution.

Important Instructions

The provisionally assigned seat will be automatically canceled if the prescribed fee is not paid within the specified time frame.

Candidates must bring the original Transfer Certificate (T.C.) and a set of Xerox copies of certificates to the designated college after the last counseling session.

Follow any further guidelines printed on the temporary allocation order.

By following these steps and guidelines, candidates can successfully navigate the TG POLYCET seat allotment process and secure their admission to diploma courses in polytechnic colleges in Telangana.

