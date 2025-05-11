TG EAPCET 2025 Results: Engineering Toppers List - Check Here

The Telangana EAPCET 2025 Engineering results were officially announced on May 11 by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad. The exam was conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admissions into undergraduate engineering courses across the state.

This year, a total of 2,20,326 students registered for the Engineering stream, with 2,07,190 candidates appearing for the exam. Out of them, 1,51,779 students qualified, recording an overall pass percentage of 73.26%.

Top 5 Rankers – Engineering Stream

Palla Bharath Chandra – 150.05

Udagandla Rama Charan Reddy – 148.28

Pammina Hema Sai Surya Karthik – 147.08

Laxmi Bhargavi Mende – 146.15

Manthri Reddy Venkata Ganesh Royal – 144.05

Gender-Wise Performance

Female Candidates

Registered: 94,109

Attended: 88,139

Qualified: 65,120

Pass Percentage: 73.88%

Male Candidates

Registered: 1,26,217

Attended: 1,19,051

Qualified: 86,659

Pass Percentage: 73.26%

Counseling Schedule Coming Soon

Qualified candidates will now participate in the EAPCET 2025 counseling process. The official schedule will be released soon on the website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Keep checking the site for updates on document verification, web options, and seat allotment.