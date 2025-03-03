Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Download Now

The Telangana Board of School Education has finally issued the admit cards for the Telangana Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TS SSC) 2025 exams. Admit cards have been made available for download for registered candidates on the official portal: bse.telangana.gov.in.

The TS SSC Hall Ticket for 2025 can be downloaded for regular students, private students, and vocational students. To download the hall ticket, students must provide information like their district, date of birth, school, and other details required.

Key Details on the Hall Ticket

The TS SSC hall ticket shall contain key details including:

Student's Name

District

Father's Name

Mother's Name

School Name

Exam Centre Name

Date of Birth

Exam Medium

Gender

Timetable

It's important that students thoroughly check all the information on the hall ticket and approach the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies.

Exam Schedule and Instructions

The TS SSC exams will be conducted between March 21 and April 4, 2025. Students are requested to come to the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the exam. It's also worth mentioning that no student will be permitted entry into the examination hall if they do not have an admit card.

Downloading the Hall Ticket: A Step-by-Step Guide

To download the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link to download the hall ticket

Enter the required details, such as district, date of birth, and school

Download and print the hall ticket

Tips for Students

As the exams approach, students are advised to stay calm and focused. Here are some valuable tips to help you prepare:

Develop a study schedule and adhere to it

Practice using sample papers and last year's question papers

Regularly revise notes and the textbook

Take breaks and have proper sleep

Drink plenty of water and eat healthy food

Contact Information

In case you have any questions or doubts regarding the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025, you may contact the Board of School Education, Telangana, at:

Board of School Education, Telangana

Chapel Road, Nampally

Hyderabad - 500001

Phone: 040-23237343

Email: mailto:info@bse.telangana.gov.in

Conclusion

The TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025 release is a significant milestone for students who are going to take the exams. By following the above steps, students can download their hall tickets and prepare themselves for their exams. Keep calm, stay focused, and be confident, and you'll be well on your way to success. Good luck!

