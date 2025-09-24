Telangana School Holidays October 2025: Dussehra, Diwali & Goverdhan Puja Dates

Telangana is set for a festive October in 2025, with schools observing holidays for major cultural and religious celebrations. Families can plan their time accordingly, though the exact dates may vary depending on the school and location.

Dussehra Holidays in Telangana

Schools in Telangana will observe Dussehra holidays from 24th September 2025 to 2nd October 2025, in line with the 2025-26 academic calendar. Parents are advised to confirm holiday schedules with their children’s schools. These breaks give teachers and working parents an opportunity to spend quality time with family.

Telangana celebrates Dussehra with unique cultural traditions, making it a vibrant festival season. During this time, people greet friends, relatives, and neighbours, participating in festive events and rituals.

October 2025 School Holiday Calendar – Telangana

Date Date Holiday October 2 Thursday Dussehra October 2 Tuesday Diwali October 22 Wednesday Goverdhan Puja

Diwali School Holidays 2025

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Families celebrate by lighting lamps, exchanging gifts, and enjoying festive meals together.

Telangana’s rich cultural calendar ensures that October 2025 will be filled with festivities. Parents, students, and teachers are encouraged to check with their respective schools for any updates or changes to the holiday schedule.