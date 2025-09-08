Telangana Dussehra Holidays 2025: September 21 to October 3 for Schools

The Telangana state government has officially made the Dussehra holiday schedule for the 2025 academic year. The plan lists vacation days for schools and junior colleges so that students and faculty members can spend quality time celebrating the festival with their loved ones.

School Holidays

For Telangana schools, the Dussehra holidays will commence from Sunday, September 21, 2025, and extend up to Friday, October 3, 2025, and all the students will get 13 days off. The classes will then resume on Saturday, October 4, 2025. But as this date falls on a weekend, most students would prefer to prolong their holiday and return to school on Monday, October 6, 2025, essentially making it a longer holiday season.

Junior College Holidays

State junior colleges will have a reduced holiday duration. The holiday period begins on Sunday, September 28, 2025, and ends on Sunday, October 5, 2025, covering 8 days. All junior colleges will resume on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Academic and Examination Schedule

For School Students:

Schools have been directed to conduct the Formative Assessment-2 (FA-2) tests prior to the commencement of Dussehra holidays on September 21. Post-holiday, students will concentrate on preparation for their first significant exams of the academic year. The Summative Assessment-1 (SA-1) examinations will take place from October 24 to October 31, 2025, and the results are expected to be announced by November 6, 2025.

For Junior College Students

Junior college students will have a brief time slot after the holidays to prepare for their Half-Yearly Examinations, held from November 10 to November 15, 2025.

Planning Holidays and Academic Work

Educational officials have directed schools and junior colleges to plan their academic calendar such that there is a smooth continuity before and after the festive holiday. Both parents and students are encouraged to schedule their celebrations so that significant dates of exams are not forgotten in order to minimize last-minute pressures.

The Telangana Dussehra holidays 2025 offer a great chance for students to celebrate the festivities, refresh, and prepare well for future exams.

Also read: Navratri Holidays 2025: School and College Holidays Across India