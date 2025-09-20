Telangana Dussehra Holidays 2025: Schools and Colleges to Begin Break from September 22

Telangana students and teachers are gearing up for the Dussehra celebrations as schools and educational institutions across the state prepare to begin their festive holidays. Government and private schools, along with Gurukul education institutions, will officially start their Dussehra break from September 22, continuing until October 3. This provides students with a much-needed pause from their academic routine and an opportunity to celebrate the festival with family and friends.

For junior colleges, the holiday schedule is slightly different. These institutions have been granted a break from September 28 to October 6, allowing students in higher grades to complete ongoing academic activities before enjoying the festive pause.

Meanwhile, Centers of Excellence under the Gurukul Society were originally scheduled to begin holidays a week later. However, in response to multiple requests from both students and teachers, there is growing demand for these colleges to align their holiday schedule with the rest of the schools, starting from September 22.

The Dussehra holidays are not only a time for cultural celebrations but also provide students an opportunity to rest, rejuvenate, and prepare for the upcoming academic challenges. Education authorities are reviewing the requests and are expected to announce any changes to the holiday schedule shortly.