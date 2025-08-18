Telangana BSc Agriculture Admission 2025: Eligibility, Selection Process, and Application Form

The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Dr. YSR Horticultural University, and PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University will organize a combined counselling for admission into different undergraduate degree courses from August 19 to 23.

Counselling Details

The counselling will be organized in the university auditorium at Rajendranagar from 9:30 am daily. Candidates who have submitted the undergraduate course applications can attend the counselling along with all the required documents.

Special Quota for Children of Agricultural Labourers

The government has initiated a special quota for children of agricultural labourers in BSc (Agriculture) and BTech (Food Technology) programmes. 15% seats in BSc (Agriculture) and BSc (Food Technology) courses will be reserved for children of agricultural labourers who have studied in government schools, colleges, or gurukuls for a minimum of four years from class 4 to class 12.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible under the special quota, students or their parents should have a government-issued rural employment guarantee scheme card. Students are also required to produce all the necessary documents for verification during the counselling.

How to Check Eligibility

To check their eligibility for the special quota, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of PJTSAU

Click on the "Admission" tab

Check the eligibility criteria for the special quota

Verify that you meet the eligibility criteria

Admission Process

The joint counselling would be done for admission to different undergraduate degree programmes in the three universities. The students can undergo counselling and gain admission in their desired programmes as per their merit and suitability.