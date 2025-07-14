Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University: TANUVAS Rank List 2025 Today, July 14

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) will release the provisional rank list for its undergraduate courses today, July 14, 2025, on the official website – adm.tanuvas.ac.in.

Students who applied for BVSc & AH, B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Poultry Technology), and B.Tech (Dairy Technology) can log in and check their ranks using their application number or registration details.

What Happens After the Rank List is Out?

Counselling and Seat Allotment:

Based on the provisional rank list, shortlisted candidates will be invited for counseling. Final admission will depend on the rank, seat availability, and successful document verification.

Document Verification:

There is no online verification. Candidates must physically visit the campus with original documents for verification.

If you find any mistakes in your rank or personal details, contact the TANUVAS admission office right away.

Counselling Dates:

TANUVAS will soon announce the schedule for counseling after the rank list is published.

How to Check TANUVAS Rank List 2025 Online

Go to adm.tanuvas.ac.in

On the homepage, click the link for TANUVAS Rank List 2025

A login page will appear

Enter your application number or registration details

Submit to view your rank list

Download and print it for future use