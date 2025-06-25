Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025 today; Direct link and Process to check

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has declared the hall ticket release date for the SSLC and HSC supplementary exams, which will be conducted in July 2025. The aspirants can now download the admit card from the official portal, dge.tn.gov.in, using their login credentials, i.e., application number and password.

Exam Schedule and Details

Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th supplementary exams 2025 will begin on July 4 and will run in one shift between 10:15 AM and 1:15 PM. The supplementary exams for Class 10 will end on July 10, whereas the Class 12 exams will run through July 11.

Downloading Hall Tickets

Candidates can download their hall tickets by following these simple steps:

Go to the official website: dge.tn.gov.in

Enter their application number and password, and their date of birth

Download and take a printout of their hall tickets

Important Dates

The following are the important dates of the Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSC supplementary exams 2025:

Hall ticket release date: June 25, 2025

Exam dates: July 4 to July 11, 2025

Exam timing: 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM

Additional Information

The students who have chosen recently introduced subjects will take their exams from June 26 to June 28, 2025, at the designated exam centers of the state. Candidates can seek more details on the exam centers and times from the office of their district Chief Educational Officer (CEO).

Tips for Candidates

Candidates are requested to carefully verify their hall tickets for any discrepancies and make sure that they possess all the documents required before appearing for the exams. They should also know the exam schedule, timing, and location to avoid confusion at the last minute.

