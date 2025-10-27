Tamil Nadu School Holiday Update: October 28 Closure Due to Cyclone Montha?

As Cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal, the Tamil Nadu government is yet to announce a school holiday for October 28. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts in Tamil Nadu, warning of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Districts Under Alert

The districts under orange alert include:

Thiruvallur district: Heavy rain and strong winds expected

Chennai: Heavy rainfall warning with cloudy skies and intermittent showers

Kancheepuram: Heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted

Ranipet: Heavy rain and strong winds expected

School Holiday Decision

The decision on declaring a school holiday will depend on the evolving local weather conditions. District administrations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are closely monitoring rainfall intensity and wind conditions. If the weather worsens significantly, authorities may declare a school holiday on October 28 to ensure student safety.

Preparations in Place

The Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed motor pumps in flood-prone zones, while the Public Works Department monitors water discharge in major reservoirs. Residents in low-lying areas have begun shifting belongings to upper floors, fearing inundation.

Stay Informed

Parents and students are advised to:

Check official district websites for updates

Follow school WhatsApp groups for real-time information

Monitor local news and weather updates

As the situation develops, the Tamil Nadu government will make an official announcement regarding school holidays. Stay tuned for further updates.